Borderline Greenway in Alnwick officially opened by High Sheriff of Northumberland
An official opening ceremony to mark the completion of phase one took place on Saturday, with Lucia Bridgeman, High Sheriff of Northumberland, doing the ribbon-cutting honours.
The track has been cleared from the Greensfield starting point, beyond Rugley Bridge to the point where the land is owned by Alnwick Freemen.
A new £13,000 steel and timber foot bridge has been installed at Greensfield, new fencing has been installed and diggers have cleared ditches and removed fallen trees and overgrown debris.
The long-term aim is to create a greenway for the whole 44-mile section of the old branch line from Alnwick to Cornhill which would be accessible for pedestrians, cyclists, horse-riders, and both wheelchair and mobility scooter users.
The project has been funded and supported by the Borderline Greenway CIC, Alnwick Town Council and Alnwick ward county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.
