Border Links party and Open Day event to celebrate new garden area

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:48 BST
The Duns group of the Berwick-based Border Links community enterprise company recently held a Garden Party and Open Day to celebrate the opening of their new garden area.

Guests were treated to a delicious strawberry themed afternoon tea and had an opportunity to look at the work the members had been doing, along with exploring their new garden space.

A Border Links spokesperson said: “Numerous hours of work were put into the planning of this new area and they received tremendous support from the Southfield Committee and the Co-op in Duns.

“Staff and members have spent many months planning and preparing their new garden. They have planted different plants to eat and enjoy and have tasted their freshly grown strawberries.

“Enormous thanks to Alison, Carol and Tracy for all their incredible work.”

