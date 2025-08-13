Members of the Border Links Tuesday group have been working in collaboration with staff at the Berwick Barracks to help develop the temporary display at the Barracks whilst the main museum is closed for a major refurbishment.

Staff from the museum, English Heritage and Sensational Museum, along with Linda Bankier and Cameron Robertson, have spent time working with the members at Border Links looking at innovative, accessible and inclusive ways in which to develop their Berwick Cockles display.

The group had meetings with the designers online and worked on the audio description. All of this work culminated in a recent unveiling event to which all those involved attended.

It was an emotional moment when the display was revealed and everyone was able to spend time looking at the exhibit, how it worked and learning all about the history and background to Berwick Cockles.

The display is in two parts – one side shows the process used in the making of the cockles, as a ‘Cockle Makers Apprentice’ would follow.

It allows you to smell the ingredients, listen to the process on headphones, read about it and touch some of the equipment that would be used. There is a QR code for further information too.

The other side of the display is designed as a sweetie shop selling many of the confectionary that would have been available at that time.

You can weigh the sweets using antique shop scales, smell the sweets and ring the bell to attract the shopkeeper’s attention. There is another QR code for more information.

A Border Links spokesperson said: “This should bring back many happy memories for locals and visitors alike. A fun, interactive display which should appeal to all ages and abilities.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all those that the group had the pleasure of working with and we hope to work with them again in the future.”

Meanwhile, Debra Jerdan is trying to make as many local people as possible aware of how to save a life by providing a free British Heart Foundation training session at Border Links (Windmill Way West, Ramparts Business Park) on Thursday, September 4 – five timeslots in the afternoon.

To book your place at one of the sessions, call 01289 305423.