Border Links fundraising event in Cornhill-on-Tweed hailed a success
The not-for-profit organisation, which provides training and social opportunities for adults with learning disabilities in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, said it proved to be a great success thanks to the fantastic efforts of all involved and it is now a monthly event.
A spokesperson for Border Links added: “The first charity that they chose to support was Alexa’s Canine Trust and the group were delighted to hand over £221.25.
“The guys would be delighted if you could join them at Cornhill Village Hall on Friday, November 3 at 10.30am, where books, bric a brac, coffee/tea, cake and a very warm welcome await. Their chosen charity this month is the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
“Thanks to Tesco, Asda and Cornhill Village Shop for their kind donations.
“The idea for a coffee morning came about when members of the Cornhill Group wanted to find a way to contribute to their local community.”