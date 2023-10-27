Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The not-for-profit organisation, which provides training and social opportunities for adults with learning disabilities in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, said it proved to be a great success thanks to the fantastic efforts of all involved and it is now a monthly event.

A spokesperson for Border Links added: “The first charity that they chose to support was Alexa’s Canine Trust and the group were delighted to hand over £221.25.

“The guys would be delighted if you could join them at Cornhill Village Hall on Friday, November 3 at 10.30am, where books, bric a brac, coffee/tea, cake and a very warm welcome await. Their chosen charity this month is the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“Thanks to Tesco, Asda and Cornhill Village Shop for their kind donations.