Border Links fundraising event in Cornhill-on-Tweed hailed a success

Border Links recently held its first coffee morning at Cornhill Village Hall.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
The not-for-profit organisation, which provides training and social opportunities for adults with learning disabilities in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, said it proved to be a great success thanks to the fantastic efforts of all involved and it is now a monthly event.

A spokesperson for Border Links added: “The first charity that they chose to support was Alexa’s Canine Trust and the group were delighted to hand over £221.25.

“The guys would be delighted if you could join them at Cornhill Village Hall on Friday, November 3 at 10.30am, where books, bric a brac, coffee/tea, cake and a very warm welcome await. Their chosen charity this month is the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The coffee morning raised a total of £221.25 for Alexa’s Canine Trust.The coffee morning raised a total of £221.25 for Alexa’s Canine Trust.
“Thanks to Tesco, Asda and Cornhill Village Shop for their kind donations.

“The idea for a coffee morning came about when members of the Cornhill Group wanted to find a way to contribute to their local community.”

