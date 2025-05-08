Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Border Links Cornhill has raised £430 in support of Choices4Growth (C4G), a Berwick-based organisation offering vital mental health support across Northumberland and the Borders.

Founded in 2017 and based in the William Elder Building, C4G provides counselling and emotional support to individuals within a 50-mile radius of Berwick – helping clients work through a range of personal challenges.

The organisation’s core mission is to ensure accessible, local support for those facing issues related to mental health, bereavement, substance misuse, and emotional well-being.

Led by Jacqui Davison, a registered professional counsellor with over 15 years of experience, the team currently delivers counselling in four local schools and works closely with GPs, social services, and other agencies to accept referrals.

Presentation of the money raised to Choices4Growth.

However, rural isolation and limited public transport options continue to create barriers to access.

To address this issue, Jacqui and her team are now working towards opening a new walk-in mental health service, available six days a week to anyone requiring support. A recent trial of the service saw 27 people walk in from the street within just four hours.

To keep this initiative going, C4G urgently needs funding to cover its costs for the next five years. At present, much of the work being done is unpaid, sustained only by the team’s deep commitment to the people they serve.

Jacqui said: “We’ve built relationships based on trust. To take away the support that has made such a difference to so many lives is not an option.”

The organisation hopes that with continued local support and funding opportunities, it can keep this essential service running – and growing – for years to come.