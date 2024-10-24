Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Facing life with a stoma is a frightening and isolating experience for most, especially if it is unexpected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Bobbie Minshull moved to the Berwick area with husband Ken over 13 years ago, she quickly discovered that the nearest stoma support groups were in Edinburgh and Newcastle.

She set-up the Berwick Ostomy Support Group and it recently received the proceeds of a coffee morning held by the Border Links Cornhill Group, which had heard of the excellent work that Bobbie does and wanted to contribute.

The £405 raised will pay room hire for the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £405 raised will pay room hire for the next two years.

Bobbie, who herself has a urostomy and a colostomy, works as a volunteer for both the Urostomy Association and the Colostomy Association.

During her time manning a 24/7 helpline, it was obvious that new ostomates needed to meet up with other more experienced ostomates to be reassured that though it might take a while, normal life is definitely possible.

She resolved to set up a local group where people could get together in a safe and friendly environment to discuss issues and share hints and tips.

In addition, Bobbie organises visits from professionals – such as a dietitian and stoma nurse – and invites suppliers to come and demonstrate new products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Berwick Ostomy Support Group, which is free to attend, takes place in the William Elder Building on the third Thursday of every month from 10am to noon. New members are always welcome and people are encouraged to bring along their partners as they often want to help, but do not know how.

For more information, call Bobbie on 07714 479320.