Border Links Cornhill Group hands over donation to Berwick RNLI
Claire from the group went along to meet the crew and present the money. She was delighted to meet so many of the team and have a look around.
Station manager Kevin Knox showed Claire around the lifeboat and explained how fast it could go. He told her how much donations mean to the lifeboat and what it would be used for.
The group has raised more than £2,000 since last October by holding monthly coffee mornings in the village hall, with all proceeds going to local charities chosen by Border Links members.
The members, who all have learning disabilities, work together to plan and host the events. They would like to say a huge thank you to the Cornhill community and the village hall committee for their continued support and kind donations.
The next coffee morning and Bric-a-Brac stall will be on Friday, August 2 from 10.30am to noon at Cornhill Village Hall.
Last month, Border Links revealed that its new disability hub in Berwick is set to open “at the end of the summer”.
There have been a number of individual donations and fundraisers for the £300,000 facility at the Ramparts Business Park site and the Reaching Communities fund at the National Lottery agreed to fund more than £165,000 of the project’s costs.
For more information about Border Links’ groups, projects and activities, call the office on 01289 305423 or go to its website – www.borderlinks.co.uk
