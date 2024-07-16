Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Cornhill Group at Border Links recently raised nearly £200 for Berwick RNLI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire from the group went along to meet the crew and present the money. She was delighted to meet so many of the team and have a look around.

Station manager Kevin Knox showed Claire around the lifeboat and explained how fast it could go. He told her how much donations mean to the lifeboat and what it would be used for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has raised more than £2,000 since last October by holding monthly coffee mornings in the village hall, with all proceeds going to local charities chosen by Border Links members.

Claire from the group went along to meet the crew and present the money.

The members, who all have learning disabilities, work together to plan and host the events. They would like to say a huge thank you to the Cornhill community and the village hall committee for their continued support and kind donations.

The next coffee morning and Bric-a-Brac stall will be on Friday, August 2 from 10.30am to noon at Cornhill Village Hall.

Last month, Border Links revealed that its new disability hub in Berwick is set to open “at the end of the summer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of individual donations and fundraisers for the £300,000 facility at the Ramparts Business Park site and the Reaching Communities fund at the National Lottery agreed to fund more than £165,000 of the project’s costs.

For more information about Border Links’ groups, projects and activities, call the office on 01289 305423 or go to its website – www.borderlinks.co.uk