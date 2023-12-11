Border Links has thanked all those travelled in wintery conditions to Cornhill Village Hall for its recent Christmas coffee morning.

Glendale Connect is an organisation with charitable aims that runs a number of initiatives including a warm hub and a repair cafe.

The event was also made possible thanks to the generosity of The Cornhill Shop, Budgens of Wooler, Cafe Maelmin and Jane Pannell.

The £220 raised will contribute to Glendale Connect’s upcoming Christmas Lunch at the Glendale Hall in Wooler. This festive event aims to provide a special day filled with good company, delicious food, entertainment and a sense of togetherness for people who may otherwise not enjoy Christmas Day.