Border Links' coffee morning raises funds for Glendale Connect
The event was also made possible thanks to the generosity of The Cornhill Shop, Budgens of Wooler, Cafe Maelmin and Jane Pannell.
It was in aid of Glendale Connect, an organisation with charitable aims that runs a number of initiatives including a warm hub and a repair cafe.
The £220 raised will contribute to Glendale Connect’s upcoming Christmas Lunch at the Glendale Hall in Wooler. This festive event aims to provide a special day filled with good company, delicious food, entertainment and a sense of togetherness for people who may otherwise not enjoy Christmas Day.
For more information on how to participate in any of the activities on offer through Glendale Connect, call 07455 108788 or email [email protected]