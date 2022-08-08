The event is being hosted by the popular Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery, near Rock, on Monday, August 29.

Cafe owner Andrew Byne said: “I’m very passionate about border collies and I thought it would be a nice idea to get a few along for a photoshoot.

"I initially invited people I knew so thought we might get about 20 but then I put it out on social media and the post reached 12,000 people in two days – so it will be interesting to see how many collies we get.

Andrew Byne with one of his collies.

"There’s been phenomenal interest and lots of positive comments so it might be something we do every year. If we get swamped with collies it will make quite a picture.”

The photoshoot is due to take place around 3pm.