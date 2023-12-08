A Bedlington homeware business has had a boost in online orders after a social media shout out from a former dragon.

Troody Scrumptious, which makes and sells home accessories and gifts made from sustainable materials was the winner of retail titan Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday competition.

The business was one of six chosen to have their social media post shared by the former Dragons’ Den star as part of his weekly initiative to promise small firms.

Sarah Trood, owner of Troody Scrumptious, said: “The recognition by Theo of our small business has made us smile in a time where small businesses are struggling.

Sarah's social media following increased after the shout out from Theo Paphitis. (Photo by Troody Scrumptious)

“We have worked so hard in the last two years to make sure our homeware is affordable and eco-conscious.

“We have only been in business two years and I still work out of my kitchen attending local markets as I do not have a bricks and mortar shop, and work mainly online.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it has been tough trying to raise our profile without a physical, and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

As well as an increase in orders, Sarah’s company picked up 400 new followers on its social media profiles after winning the competition.

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new Small Business Sunday members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.