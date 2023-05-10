Bridget Gubbins has written extensively about the town’s history, but her new memoir has gone back in time in her own life to detail her solo travels across communist eastern Europe.

She will be signing copies of Cold War, Warm Hearts at Waterstones Morpeth – located in Sanderson Arcade – on Saturday, May 20 from 1pm.

Sales of the book achieved a major boost when an article about Bridget’s experiences was published in YOU magazine, which can be read in The Mail on Sunday. It was also on the Mail Online website.

Bridget Gubbins. Picture courtesy of Ian Leech.

The memoir, written in her pre-married name Bridget Ashton, includes many of her striking photographs and maps from her time behind the ‘Iron Curtain’ in 1966.

Travelling in Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia with virtually no money was not only a problem, but also an opportunity as it enabled an insight into the lives and experience of ‘ordinary’ people.

Recounting her tales with the freshness of a young person’s vision, she created a tale of these beautiful and troubled countries where, most of the time, she was welcomed with open arms.

There is another element to the book as Bridget explains: “It was very exciting for a local writer like me that the nationally read YOU magazine produced an article about my new book.

“They were attracted by the love story with the man I met along the way and our romantic escape from the US Army.”