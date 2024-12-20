Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite the strong wind and rain on the day, Bridget Gubbins’ new Hay Girl trilogy book launch – combined with the 2025 Morpeth Book Festival pre-event – was a great success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Morpeth Library, guests including Morpeth Mayor Betty Bawn arrived with water dripping from their raincoats.

Writers, businesspeople, friends and family all contributed with short readings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Sue Reed could not manage the one-mile walk to Bardon Mill station from her house in the gale force winds and Fiona Hall was obliged to turn back as she drove south through the floods on the A697.

Mayor of Morpeth Cllr Betty Bawn, left, and Bridget Gubbins at the trilogy book launch.

Fiona was standing in for author Barbara Fox, whose book Is the Vicar in, Pet? tells of her life as a child in Ashington.

Fiona had prepared to use Barbara’s words: “Bridget captures beautifully the now-vanished world she grew up in, to create a book that is both a memoir and a fascinating piece of social history.”

And she would remind those in attendance: “Barbara Fox puts her finger on something important here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We like these books not just because they are about Bridget and her adventures, amazing though those adventures are, but also because they stir up memories of our own, from the dim and distant past, about ways of life that are long gone.”

Bridget’s new trilogy Hay Girl is available on Amazon, written under her childhood name Bridget Ashton. It combines the following books – ‘Hay Before the Bookshops or The Beeman’s Family’; ‘Hit the Road, Gals’; and ‘Cold War, Warm Hearts’.