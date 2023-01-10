The news was announced by Dawn Eastham, Erin Fletcher and the team in a social media message to customers.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we are informing you all of our decision to close The Bonny Hoose Company from the end of January,” they wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have enjoyed almost six years of trading and thank you for all your custom and support during these years.

The Bonny Hoose is closing down at the end of January.

"Covid challenged most businesses, but we managed to navigate our way through to the other side.

"However the cost of living crisis and the uncertain times we are currently living in are proving to be a challenge too far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We would be interested in talking to anyone who may be interested in taking over the business and applying a fresh pair of eyes.

"Support your local shops - they need it now more than ever before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closing down sale will be running until the end of January.

“We would just like to say we have been overwhelmed by the support since we announced our closure,” they added in a follow-up post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People calling in and showing their support, numerous messages and the support with online sales has blown us away and is truly appreciated. You guys have made a hard week bearable.”

The hair and beauty salons will remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad