With Bonfire Night approaching, Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service are reminding everyone to celebrate safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are urged to always only buy fireworks from licensed retailers. Avoid market stalls, car boot sales, vans, or social media which are often unregulated and could be dangerous.

All fireworks sold in the UK must display a CE or UKCA safety mark and include English instructions. Anything without these markings may not have passed safety checks and could pose a serious risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Councillor Gordon Stewart, Cabinet Member for Public Safety and Fire Authority Chair advised: “Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate Bonfire Night, but they must be treated with respect.

Northumberland residents are being urged to follow fire safety rules this Bonfire Night.

"They are explosives, not toys, so it’s vital to buy them only from licensed, reputable sellers and to follow all safety advice from our Fire and Rescue Service.

“Our Trading Standards team work hard to ensure fireworks sold in Northumberland are safe and legal. If you have any concerns about fireworks being sold illegally or without a licence, please report it to Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.”

People are also reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or any public place and that the safest way to celebrate is at an organised display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fireworks can only be used between 7am and 11pm, except on Bonfire Night, when the curfew extends to midnight.

Interim deputy chief fire officer Stephen Kennedy said: “Bonfire Night remains one of the busiest periods of the year for our fire and rescue service, and regrettably, we continue to attend incidents that could have been avoided through safer practices and greater awareness.

“We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and, wherever possible, to attend an organised public display, which offers a safer and more controlled environment.

“For those choosing to celebrate at home, please ensure you follow the Firework Code and remain considerate of neighbours and animals. By taking a few simple precautions, we can all help ensure an enjoyable and incident-free evening.”

Fireworks can be distressing for pets, horses, livestock, and some people. Those who plan to use fireworks at home are asked to let neighbours know in advance.