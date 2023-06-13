News you can trust since 1854
Bones found in Morpeth woodland belong to man who went missing more than 30 years ago

Bones discovered in a section of woods near Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth have been confirmed as human remains.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST
Police cordoned off a section of woodland after the bones were found in March.Police cordoned off a section of woodland after the bones were found in March.
Police cordoned off a section of woodland after the bones were found in March.

Following forensic tests, Northumbria Police has said the bones belong to a man who was reported missing in 1992. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

They were found by Northumbrian Water workers on March 9.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On March 9, we received a report of potential human bones found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth.

“An investigation was immediately launched into the discovery.

“We have since been able to confirm that the remains are of a man in his 60s who went missing in November 1992.

“The man’s family have been notified and our thoughts are with them.

“Officers are not treating the man’s death as suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”

