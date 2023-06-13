Police cordoned off a section of woodland after the bones were found in March.

Following forensic tests, Northumbria Police has said the bones belong to a man who was reported missing in 1992. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

They were found by Northumbrian Water workers on March 9.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On March 9, we received a report of potential human bones found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth.

“An investigation was immediately launched into the discovery.

“We have since been able to confirm that the remains are of a man in his 60s who went missing in November 1992.

“The man’s family have been notified and our thoughts are with them.