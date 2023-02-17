News you can trust since 1854
Body found in search for missing Haltwhistle man

A body has sadly been found in the search for missing Northumberland man Frank Robson.

By Charlie Watson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:56am

Frank, who was 72, was last seen leaving his home address in Haltwhistle in the early hours of Monday, January 9.

Northumbria Police launched an extensive search and a number of enquiries were carried out to locate Frank.

Sadly, a body was found in the Hexham area of the River Tyne on Saturday, February 11.

Frank Robson's body has been found.
He has now been formally identified as Frank.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Blacklock, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Frank’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“We want to thank everyone who shared our appeals to help find Frank as well as all our officers, partners and volunteers who assisted with the search for him.

“Your efforts are hugely appreciated.”

