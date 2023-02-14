News from Northumbria Police

The 67-year-old was last seen walking on Philip Drive, Amble at around 9.20am yesterday (Monday).

His worried family reported him missing after they struggled to make contact with him.

An extensive search was launched, and a number of enquiries were carried out to locate Keith, but sadly a body was found today (Tuesday) in the Amble area.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be Keith. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this devastating time.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Inspector Andrew Doyle of Northumbria Police said: “This is an incredibly sad update and one we certainly did not hope to deliver.

“Our thoughts remain with Keith’s family and loved ones. We will continue to offer them support during this extremely difficult time and would ask that their privacy is respected.