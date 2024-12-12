A body has sadly been found in the search for former England rugby international Tom Voyce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised for the 43-year-old after he had not returned home from being out with friends on Saturday evening.

It is believed he had gone into the River Aln near Alnwick – swollen in the aftermath of Storm Darragh – after attempting to cross Abberwick Ford in his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extensive searches were subsequently carried out by Northumbria Police and a range of partners, including from the National Police Air Service, North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Tom Voyce.

Tom’s family and friends were also involved in the search.

These were carried out in very challenging conditions, not least due to the river flow and the level being significantly heightened after the exceptionally heavy rain experienced over the weekend.

Specialist officers from Northumbria Police’s Marine Unit made the sad find in the river near Abberwick Mill earlier today (Thursday).

Formal identification is yet to take place but Tom’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely sad development and our thoughts very much continue to be with Tom’s loved ones.

“I would like to thank all of our officers, partners and volunteers for their assistance throughout the searches which have been conducted in very challenging circumstances.

“We would continue to ask that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Tom, from Truro, Cornwall, played for England from 2001 until 2006, and club sides Wasps, Bath and Gloucester before retiring from rugby in 2013.

He had been living in Alnwick since 2020.