Body found in Cramlington in search for missing Carlisle man

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Fredrick Cox, 58, had been reported missing from the Carlisle area on Friday, December 17.

And on Friday, Northumbria Police said they had found the body of a man in the Cramlington area believed to be the 58-year-old.

A police spokesperson said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.