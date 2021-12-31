Body found in Cramlington in search for missing Carlisle man

Police searching for a missing Cumbrian man have found a body in the Cramlington area.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:54 pm
Fredrick Cox, 58, had been reported missing from the Carlisle area on Friday, December 17.

And on Friday, Northumbria Police said they had found the body of a man in the Cramlington area believed to be the 58-year-old.

A police spokesperson said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

