Body found in Cramlington in search for missing Carlisle man
Police searching for a missing Cumbrian man have found a body in the Cramlington area.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:54 pm
Fredrick Cox, 58, had been reported missing from the Carlisle area on Friday, December 17.
And on Friday, Northumbria Police said they had found the body of a man in the Cramlington area believed to be the 58-year-old.
A police spokesperson said: “The family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”