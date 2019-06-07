A first floor flat fire in Ashington has resulted in a fatality, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Fire crews responded to a call at 11.41 pm on June 6 on Milburn Road in Ashington. Two crews from Pegswood and one from West Hartford found the fire had spread throughout the entire first floor and roof.

They found a body while searching the property for over an hour. They confirmed the fire had not spread. Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to check smoke detectors are in good working condition, and to make sure households have an escape plan.

Fire crews are available to provide advice and reassurance for the public.