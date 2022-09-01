News you can trust since 1854
Boat trips in Berwick enjoyed by visitors and residents this summer

Thousands of people have taken advantage of the largely sunny weather this summer to enjoy the coast with Berwick Boat Trips.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:48 pm

The Border Belle has not only proved to be a great addition to Berwick’s tourist offering, but it is also very popular with local residents.

Those who go on board are taken up the Tweed to the Union Chain Bridge area and out to sea to watch dolphins, seals and seabirds in their natural environment.

Berwick Boat Trips operates seven days a week, the cruise destination and timings only dependent only on tides.

The boat trips provide some lovely views. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

It is licensed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to accommodate up to 60 passengers, and dogs are also welcome.

Tickets can be purchased at the Berwick Visitor Centre or the kiosk on the Quayside. For more information, go to www.berwickboattrips.co.uk

