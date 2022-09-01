Boat trips in Berwick enjoyed by visitors and residents this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Border Belle has not only proved to be a great addition to Berwick’s tourist offering, but it is also very popular with local residents.

Those who go on board are taken up the Tweed to the Union Chain Bridge area and out to sea to watch dolphins, seals and seabirds in their natural environment.

Berwick Boat Trips operates seven days a week, the cruise destination and timings only dependent only on tides.

The boat trips provide some lovely views. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

It is licensed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to accommodate up to 60 passengers, and dogs are also welcome.