B&M opens in Alnwick and announces support for Mind and Sole charity

By Lauren Coulson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:09 BST

B&M has welcomed customers for the first time to its new store in Alnwick.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a new build store on Willowburn Retail Park, providing a space of 21,492sqft.

The store offers a wide variety of branded groceries, homeware, health and beauty products, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.

It also boasts a 9,164sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The grand opening of B&M in Alnwick.
The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community and chose the team from Mind and Sole to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Mind and Sole is a multi-award winning charity that provides support for people in Alnwick and surrounding towns and villages.

It is entirely volunteer led and encourages people to improve their physical and mental health and well-being, and build their confidence.

They offer a wide range of activities within the Mind and Sole hub, all activities are focused on encouraging people to become more active in their daily lives.

Mind and Sole trustees cut the ribbon to open the store.
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“Mind and Sole really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

