The blue plaque which will be formally unveiled on February 20, the lightship and schoolchildren learning more about the historic vessel.

The plaque will be unveiled by Blyth’s deputy mayor Kath Nisbet, at a special ceremony on board the vessel, which is stationed at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club (RNYC), next Monday.

And following the unveiling, The Friends of LV50 will launch an illustrated children’s book – Blyth’s Lightship – which details the remarkable history of the lifesaving vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Bradburn, Commodore of the RNYC, said: “This is a great honour for us and this rare historic vessel, which is one of only three remaining timber lightships in the UK.

A view of the ship from the roadside.

"It’s a massively important educational resource for future generations. The blue plaque will help shine a light on her importance, both nationally and locally.”

The Lightship was originally stationed on the notorious Seven Stones reef, off the south coast of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 72 years her job was to provide a beacon of light and warn ships of dangerous navigational obstacles.

During her years of active service, the lightship helped to save countless lives and guided shipping to safety during both world wars, including during the D-Day landing mission. It was a role which was full of jeopardy and dangers for the ship’s brave crew who had to operate in difficult conditions.

LV50 was rescued from a breakers’ yard by the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in 1951. She was towed to South Harbour in Blyth where she has been moored ever since.

Today she has been transformed from a working lightship to become RNYC’s “club-ship” – House Yacht Tyne III – and a heritage visitor attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Nisbet said: “Blyth Town Council wanted to erect the blue plaque in recognition of the importance of the lightship to the town. This is one of over 20 blue plaques throughout the town, and the ship has become an important stop on the heritage trail created by the town council.”

To date, the Friends of LV50 have welcomed more than 3,000 visitors on board including 1,300 children from local primary and middle schools.