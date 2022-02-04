Blyth's Dan Burn celebrates dream move to Newcastle United

Dan Burn in action for Brighton and Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old was the fifth and final player signed by the Magpies during the January transfer window, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 6ft 7in defender joined his boyhood club following a £13million move from Brighton.

Speaking on the move, Dan said: "I can’t believe it – I’m still in shock.

Dan Burn (front row, centre with ball) at Wensleydale Middle School, in Blyth.

"It’s happened really quickly. I was delighted to get it over the line. I wish it hadn’t of been deadline day, because I’ve been stressed!”

As a youngster, Dan was on Newcastle United’s books after being spotted playing for Blyth Spartans juniors, before he was released.

Dan stood out as a young player, playing with children up to two years older than him while at Blyth’s Wensleydale Middle School.

Andrew Searle, who went to school with Dan’s father and taught Dan and his brother Jack at Wensleydale Middle, said: “He stood out even as a 9-year-old.

"I ran the school Under 11’s football team and picked Dan when he was actually only an Under 10. I then made him captain the following year.

"He sometimes played centre half but preferred left back.

“He was a fantastic lad, very bright as well as a good footballer.

"If he hadn’t made it professionally he would undoubtably gone to university and been very successful at whatever else he chose to do.

“He was also a very grounded young man with good morals and was well liked by the teachers and other kids.

“Knowing Dan he will feel like he’s won the lottery signing for Newcastle but there are few lads who have worked so hard and who deserve to wear that shirt more than he does.”

Dan, a former Junior Magpie and season-ticket holder who used to sit in the East Stand, joined New Hartley Juniors at 16, where he played with team-mates a year older than him.

After suffering an ankle injury which ruled him out for a month, he then got a Saturday job at Asda in Blyth before returning to New Hartley for the following season.

As he was preparing to represent the club at the North Tyneside International Youth Football Tournament, which former Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer once starred in, he was offered a trial at Darlington.

Michael Maley, of New Hartley Juniors, said: “He was a great lad for us.

"After his trial at Darlington, he rang me all apologetic saying he couldn’t play for us as Darlington had offered him a one-year deal but I told him it was great news for him.

"I’m over the moon for him that he has signed for Newcastle United.”

After signing for Darlington, he made his Football League debut for the Quakers in 2009 before being signed by Premier League side Fulham in 2011.

He had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City, before joining Wigan Athletic then Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking on his move, Dan said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.