Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie-lee Jackson, 35, has spent three years growing her hair to 36 inches.

Although this was planned for years, the timing to brave the shave now is due to her brother’s cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She will be donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that helps young people who have lost their hair from cancer treatment or other hair loss conditions by providing free real hair wigs and funding childhood cancer research.

Jamie-lee is shaving her hair and raising money for cancer charities.

Jamie-lee said: “Someone I knew from years ago did it and it was quite inspiring. She had really long hair as well – crazy long – and I was just in absolute awe that someone would have the guts to do that.

“Ever since then, I just thought I've got to do it."

Having had coloured shoulder length hair, she first had to grow out and cut the dyed parts before growing it out properly with years of protective hair styles and strictly no heat from blow dryers or straighteners.

Jamie-lee added: "I'm a big fan of if you're going to do something, go for it 100%. So I'm fully shaving my head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very nervous, but also really excited. I've been growing it for that long for this reason. I think it makes it easier to do and I'm not as scared because I've grown it specifically to donate it and to shave.

“I’ll look quite different and I'm very aware of that. I honestly don't mind what I look like. I think the only thing that might bother me is with the potentially cold weather still hanging around at that time, I might have to pop a hat or a scarf on.

"As long as it helps one kid that that's the main thing.”

Jamie-lee will be braving the shave on April 15 with the helping hands from her excited god daughter.