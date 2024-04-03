Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blyth Valley Samba held a drumming morning at Asda in Blyth and a 12 hour drumming marathon to raise funds for Headway Arts’ trip to Australia, where the charity has been invited to the World Down Syndrome Congress in Brisbane.

The charity lets Blyth Valley Samba run sessions in its premises in Blyth for free.

Rexie Fraser, chair of Blyth Valley Samba, said: “We thought it would be a good way of giving back to them and showing appreciation for all the time they have allowed us to use their space for free.

From left, Blyth Valley Samba's Paul Storey, Ivan Allan, Rexie Fraser, Kevin Worley, and Tracy Fairrie-Turnbull. (Photo by Blyth Valley Samba)

“We were absolutely flabbergasted because we did not know how much we were going to raise.

“It was very good all around and we hope that we will be able to continue our close relationship with them and maybe even, in the future, raise money for them again.”

Headway Arts is an arts company and charity based at a former church on Waterloo Road in Blyth.

Founded in 1995, the organisation is led by people with lived experience of disability and their allies and specialises in inclusive practices and expanding access to performing arts.

Blyth Valley Samba members Ivan Allan, Kevin Worley, Brian Johnson, Paul Storey, Helen Mackay, Paul Mackay, and Tracy Fairrie-Turnbull with ASDA community champion Diane and her colleague Andy during the drumming morning. (Photo by Blyth Valley Samba)

Rexie said: “Their ethos absolutely fits in with ours. Even though we are not a group that is designed for people with disabilities per say, we see ourselves as a diverse group. We are ethnically diverse, age diverse, and ability diverse.”

The samba group has begun to grow its membership in recent years after a setback when its founder passed away.

Rexie said: “A couple of us that had been in it all the time decided we wanted to rejuvenate it and so we have tried to do this.

“We remain a small group but we would love to have more people join us.”

Blyth Valley Samba’s next performance is at Northumberlandia Food and Craft Market on April 24. The group has already booked performances in the summer as well.