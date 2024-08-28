Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A twin town delegation from Blyth was in the German town of Solingen when last week’s attack happened.

Mayor Aileen Barrass, deputy Adrian Cartie and Cllr Kath Nisbet, were among the guests at a festival to celebrate the city’s 650-year history.

Three people were killed and eight injured in Friday’s attack in the city’s central square and marketplace. A 26-year-old Syrian man has been charged.

Cllr Barrass said "Being in Solingen during the attacks was incredibly difficult. Seeing the impact on the community firsthand has left me deeply saddened.

People place flowers and candles in Solingen, western Germany. Picture: Ina Fassbender/Getty

"My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. The people of Blyth are with Solingen, not just in words but in spirit.

"Our towns share a close bond, and in times like these, that connection means even more.

"We’ll stand together, offering our support and strength in any way we can.”

Cllr Kath Nisbet, chair of the twinning committee and Croft ward member on Northumberland County Council, also recalled the events of last weekend.

She said: “The celebrations were going really well and then out of the blue this happened.

"We were on a balcony when the incident took place so some distance away and at the time we didn’t really know what was going on.

"We were asked to stay where we were and everyone was very calm. The police dealt with it very well.”

The delegation was staying in a nearby village but returned the next day.

"We took part in the vigil on Saturday night and lit candles for those that died and were injured,” she said. “It was a very emotional experience.”

She also noted the sense of ‘solidarity’ with Solingen shown by Blyth residents in the past few days.

Ian Lavery, Blyth and Ashington MP, said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the attacks in the German city of Solingen.

"Solingen is twinned with Blyth and I’ve just spoken to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Blyth Town Council who were visiting Solingen to take part in the city’s 650th anniversary celebrations in keeping with the longstanding warm connections between our two communities.

"I’ve also spoken to the organiser of the celebrations and have passed on our support and solidarity to all of the people of Solingen. I send my deepest condolences to the friends and families of those who have died and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

There were other messages of sympathy on social media.

St Cuthbert’s Church in Blyth posted: ‘All at St Cuthbert's send love and prayers to Blyth's twin town Solingen, Germany, after the tragedy they suffered in their town. The people of Blyth have many friends made there through town exchanges over the years, and pray for their safety.’

For 62 years the twinning friendship has been marked by regular visits back and forth between groups of people from both towns.