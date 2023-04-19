An event it is describing as a “celebratory day of fun and excitement for the entire community” will be held on Sunday, May 7 in Ridley Park.

Live music will be performed in the park by the Shanty Singers, Community Voices, and world-renowned opera singer Professor Graeme Danby.

There will also be street theatre, a climbing wall and food pop-ups.

In the back row, Bombardier Mark Smith, Captain Graham Donkin, and Sergeant Andy Robbins with, in front, mini police cadets Brooke Dodds and Summer Dodds, Mayor Warren Taylor, and Gail Armstrong from the Royal British Legion.

Members of the Army, Royal British Legion, Mini Police Cadets, Coastguard, and the RNLI will be present at the event conducting drills and showcasing their organisations.

Warren Taylor, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, said: “The park will be transformed into a lively concert area from 1pm, so please bring along your family, friends, and picnics for a fun-filled day out.

