The financial support will help the charity to provide essential support to people in need.

The donation will be overseen by Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor, who is a volunteer at the food bank in addition to being the leader of the town council.

He said: “We all felt as councillors that the food bank was something we should be supporting on a regular basis.

Food bank volunteers Yvonne and Patricia with Mayor Warren Taylor (Photo by Highlights PR)

“It was a unanimous decision amongst all councillors, spanning across different parties, to provide £5000.

“People who do get a food parcel have to be referred, so there is a method in getting these packages

“Referrals can be made by Northumberland Communities Together, Citizens Advice, schools, Blyth Job Centre, and other relevant agencies. Further information can be found on the Blyth Foodbank Facebook page.”

People interested in supporting or volunteering at the food bank can visit its Seaforth Street base any weekday between 9.30am and 11.15am.

Food donations come from sources including local supermarkets, individual donations, community groups, and local businesses.

Mayor Taylor expressed his thanks for the town council’s support and urged the community to continue supporting the charity.

He said: "It is a very worthwhile cause, and I am pleased that all councillors voted to support it.