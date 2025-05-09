Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth Town Council pledged its support for the military community by signing the Armed Forces Covenant during VE Day commemorations.

The Covenant was signed by town mayor, Aileen Barrass, and commander David King of the Royal Navy, in a ceremony attended by Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, and Northumberland County Council’s Deputy Civic Head, Cllr Daniel Carr.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated with fairness and respect in the communities they serve.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Aileen Barrass, said: "It was a great honour to sign the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of Blyth Town Council.

The Covenant was signed by the town mayor, Cllr Aileen Barrass, and commander David King of the Royal Navy. (Photo: Steve Brock Photography)

"We are proud of our town’s military heritage and this pledge ensures that we continue to support our armed forces community with the dignity and respect they deserve."

The signing reflects Blyth’s long-standing military connections. During both World Wars, Blyth played a significant role as a coastal town with a strategic port. It was a key embarkation point for troops and a base for naval operations.

Many Blyth residents have served in the armed forces and the town continues to have strong ties with the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force through veterans' groups and commemorative organisations.

The ceremony was further marked by the presence of the National and Branch Standards from the Royal British Legion Blyth, and the event concluded with a stirring parade led by the Fusiliers Band, bringing the community together in remembrance for the 80th VE Day.