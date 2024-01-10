A Blyth teacher is launching her own weight loss group after managing to lose three stone in less than a year.

Nicola Woods first began putting on weight when she was at university thanks to the student lifestyle, but she put on the most pounds after giving birth to her children.

An attempt to lose weight by exercising during lockdown did not go as planned when she picked up an injury while jogging and proceeded to gain even more weight.

However, the 49-year-old later decided to join a Slimming World group, and that she had to make the weight loss stick this time.

Nicola said: “As we came out of the second lockdown my husband and I booked a holiday with friends. It was the photographs from this holiday which really shocked me into action.

“I have never been one for having my photo taken and these pictures really highlighted my weight gain, along with the possibility of having to buy size 18 clothes for the first time in my life.

“I was determined this was not happening. A couple of weeks after the holiday I joined a group beside where I worked, which was easy to attend.”

The primary school teacher was determined to cut back on takeaways, unhealthy snacks, and alcohol in order to get in better shape before her fiftieth birthday.

Nicola said: “I am a very competitive person and going along to a group meant that I had to do well each week. ‘Slimmer of the week’ awards were a great motivation.

“I really enjoy knowing I am eating more healthily, especially more fruit and veg than I did before.”

The mother of two ended up losing three stone to reach her target weight in less than a year, and will start a new Slimming World group on January 27 to help others do the same.

She said: “I have started wearing dresses especially during the summer. I was never a dress person.

“I love the feeling when other people comment on the weight I have lost and seeing clothes become too big for me.