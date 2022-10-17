Known locally as John the Toaster, he was caught in the crowd at Croft Park on Saturday by a cameraman filming the game.

Spartans were playing Wrexham in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. And within minutes of his face appearing on TV – complete with a toaster on his head – social media platforms were abuzz with comments about his hilarious headware.

Match of the Day said on Twitter: “This Blyth Spartans fan seems to pop up at most games.” followed by a laughing face emoji.

John the Toaster at Saturday's game against Wrexham.

A Wrexham fan podcaster tweeted: “I wanted to know more about Blyth fan John The Toaster. A @NiallBromley gave me some context: ‘He plugs it in at random bars at away games and makes people toast.

He's John The Toaster’.”

As the comments gathered pace, one Spartans fan revealed: “He once unplugged a bandit in York to make toast and when the barmaid complained, he said: ‘Don’t worry, I’m PAT-tested’.”

And a Stuart Laws tweeted: “Someone tried to put pop tarts in it once, he went absolutely mental and everything was burnt for the next four days until he calmed down.”

Match of the Day's tongue-in-cheek tweet.

John is also known to dress his toaster depending on the season, so adds tinsel to it at Christmas time. Another fan on Twitter revealed: “He usually carries pate and marmalade to spread on the toast”.

As Saturday’s match ended in a draw, Blyth travel down to Wrexham tomorrow night for a replay.