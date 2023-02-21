Blyth Spartans AFC to collect for Blyth Foodbank ahead of next home National League North fixture
Blyth Spartans AFC are to begin collecting for a local food bank at upcoming home games.
The scheme will start on Saturday, March 4, with collections taking place at the Spartans’ clubhouse before their match against AFC Fylde.
Donations will go to Blyth Foodbank, which supports people in need across Blyth, Seaton Sluice, Seaton Delaval, and the surrounding areas.
Blyth Spartans community officer Dan Rolls said: “Having worked with Blyth Foodbank previously, I know just how vital the service they provide is and how wonderful the people are that organise the foodbank.
“The club is at the heart of this community and the support the town and surrounding areas gives us is incredible, so it is our duty to play a part in helping to support the area in return.”
The food bank is in particular need of tinned food, jars, staples such as cereals and tea bags, and toiletries.
Further collection dates are yet to be announced.