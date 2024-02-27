Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vince Race lost his dad to cancer on New Year’s Day, and is hoping to raise funds for a good cause in his memory with the event, called Rock for Research.

The lineup for the gig includes tribute bands and local artists, performing between 2pm and 11pm at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall on Saturday, March 30.

Tickets cost £6 and Vince is hoping to raise over £3,000 through the event, which will also include a raffle.

Event organiser Vince Race with his late father, Stuart. (photo by Vince Race)

Vince, a music promoter, said: “I know quite a few of my friends as well have lost parents, so I thought we would do a big charity day.”

In addition to raising money, event attendees can send in pictures of loved ones they have lost to cancer prior to the event, and their images will be displayed on screens during the gig.

Vince said: “We do not want it to be depressing. It is just about the memory and to celebrate their life, and hopefully raise some money.”

Vince’s dad, Stuart, first learned he was ill in August and his condition deteriorated quickly before he ultimately passed away.

Vince said: “He did not know what was wrong. He was having stomach issues. He had never smoked, he was really fit.

“He went in and they did not know what was wrong. Then they said, ‘look, we think it is lung cancer.’

“From August he just went downhill so fast and it spread to his stomach and his bones.

“I have never had to deal with anyone with cancer before. This was the first time someone I had known had cancer.

“He was fit and well at 76 and it just went downhill. It really shook us because I have never experienced it before.

“He was a physicist, he was a teacher, so he was big into research and finding new cures and things.”

It was Stuart that got Vince into music when he was younger, making the event “obviously special,” but the 46-year-old added: “I do not want it just to be about him. I know everyone else has lots of people as well.”