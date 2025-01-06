Blyth sepsis survivor loses 3.5 stone after Slimming World journey
Katherine Henderson, from Blyth, made the decision to join Slimming world after a sepsis diagnosis in 2019 saw her spend two months in hospital with a seven percent chance of survival.
After pulling through and being discharged from physio six months before the first lockdown in 2020, she was so full of doubt in her own abilities that she saw the ban on walking dogs more than once a day as a blessing.
Katherine said: “Pre 2019, I would hit the gym five times a week and walk the dog for miles every day. My weight was not a concern at all.
“I'm so grateful to be here to tell my story, but I had to learn to walk again and still suffer from severe nerve damage in my right leg and foot, which means that I can't physically do as much as I used to.”
In 2021, Katherine got married at the heaviest she had ever been and was diagnosed with gallstones, finding taken for granted activities like Friday night pizza were leaving her in indescribable pain and discomfort.
In 2023, her gallbladder was removed but Katherine developed an intolerance to fatty foods and had incisional hernias in the scarring from multiple sepsis operations.
In 2024, she realised her relationship with food needed to change entirely and that losing weight would reduce the pressure on the hernias and reduce the risk of anything happening to them.
“It was really hard and I didn't know where to start, so I joined the Thursday 7pm group and can honestly say it's the best thing I've ever done,” Katherine added.
“I'm 3.5 stone down from the day I joined, will walk the dogs for an hour a day, have rejoined the gym and go for half an hour three times a week. I generally feel the best I have in a hell of a long time!
“Not only have I lost weight, but I've found some true friends, and I am so grateful to every single one of them.
“I can honestly say that Slimming World has completely changed my life for the better. I owe them all more than they could ever imagine, and will be forever thankful.”
