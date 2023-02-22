Blyth RNLI volunteer crew member visited by his XLVets day job colleagues at the station
A volunteer at Blyth RNLI was visited at the station by his work colleagues so that they could learn about the organisation’s work.
By day, Paul Whittle is the IT manager at XLVets, a North Shields-based organisation of veterinary practices, but he is also a volunteer crew member at Blyth RNLI.
XLVets staff took part in a live timed drill, attempting to get changed and into the boat as quickly as possible, in order to see how the process worked and witness how donations are used to support the running of the charity.
Paul said: “It was a privilege to be able to share with my colleagues what I have learnt from my time with the RNLI and to share policies and procedures, and how they can be used in the business.
“I am glad everyone had an enjoyable day, and they did not even get wet.”
Along with the visit, XLVets donated £500 to support the work of the organisation.
Andrew Curwen, CEO of XLVets said: “The RNLI is an outstanding organisation and it was an absolute privilege to take time today to consider what we can learn as a team from their ways of doing things that they have developed over their 199 years of service and history.
“Huge thanks to Paul and Blyth RNLI for giving us this exciting and valuable insight into their important work.”
Blyth is one of the RNLI’s 238 lifeboat stations in the UK, from which volunteers provide a 24 hour coastal search and rescue service.