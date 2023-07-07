The station’s old lifeboat, D-746 'Alan & Amy' was replaced by D-878 'Sally Forth' earlier this week.

Inshore lifeboats, most of which the RNLI builds themselves, are designed to be quick and manoeuvrable to allow RNLI volunteers to operate in shallower waters.

Steven Fitch, helm at Blyth RNLI lifeboat station said: “Our D class inshore lifeboats over the years have enabled our volunteer crew to reach areas close to shore, cliffs, and rocks to rescue people in trouble.

New lifeboat Sally Forth afloat on the River Blyth.

“These fast and highly manoeuvrable lifesaving craft answered the need for a quicker and more agile response to rescues in areas of water that were more challenging to the larger and slower all-weather lifeboats.

“The D class inshore lifeboats are a part of our community and suit the demands of the rescues we attend.

“'Sally Forth' no doubt will continue to aid many people in difficult situations, whether that is people being cut off by the tide, boats in trouble, or water users in need of our help.

“The D class is the best boat in the fleet in my opinion. She is an understated pocket rocket.”

'Sally Forth' outside Blyth Lifeboat Station

A D class lifeboat has been launched by Blyth RNLI 478 times, saving 55 lives and aiding 290 people as a result.

The station also hosts a B class inshore lifeboat, which has launched 90 times.