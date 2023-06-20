It will use the grant, provided by the Virgin Money Foundation’s Community Anchors Fund, to pay for an employability and IT tutor for the next three years.

Sharron Fawcett, centre manager at BRIC, said: “Through our digital skills and employability support, we aim to upskill local people who don’t have any qualifications so that they have a better chance of securing employment.

BRIC helps people develop digital and functional skills that make them more employable.

“Times are hard for many so it is more important than ever that we can help as many people as possible to get into work.

“As such, we are keen to get even more local people learning with us and Virgin Money Foundation's extremely generous grant is making this possible.”

Many community organisations are seeing reduced donations and an increasing demand for their services as a result of the cost of living crisis.

BRIC is one of four North East charities to receive a share of this round of funding from the foundation.

Nancy Doyle-Hall, executive director of the Virgin Money Foundation, said: “We call these groups ‘community anchors’ because that is exactly what they provide: a place of stability for local people when the world is changing around them.

“Right now, even though many are facing economic strain themselves, they continue to support those most at risk of acute financial hardship.