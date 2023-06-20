News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre receives £30k grant to fund training in employability and digital skills

Blyth Resource and Initiative Centre (BRIC) has received a £30,000 grant to continue providing employability training for the next three years.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The south east Northumberland charity provides functional skills and digital literacy classes to help people find work.

It will use the grant, provided by the Virgin Money Foundation’s Community Anchors Fund, to pay for an employability and IT tutor for the next three years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharron Fawcett, centre manager at BRIC, said: “Through our digital skills and employability support, we aim to upskill local people who don’t have any qualifications so that they have a better chance of securing employment.

BRIC helps people develop digital and functional skills that make them more employable.BRIC helps people develop digital and functional skills that make them more employable.
BRIC helps people develop digital and functional skills that make them more employable.
Most Popular

“Times are hard for many so it is more important than ever that we can help as many people as possible to get into work.

“As such, we are keen to get even more local people learning with us and Virgin Money Foundation's extremely generous grant is making this possible.”

Many community organisations are seeing reduced donations and an increasing demand for their services as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BRIC is one of four North East charities to receive a share of this round of funding from the foundation.

Nancy Doyle-Hall, executive director of the Virgin Money Foundation, said: “We call these groups ‘community anchors’ because that is exactly what they provide: a place of stability for local people when the world is changing around them.

“Right now, even though many are facing economic strain themselves, they continue to support those most at risk of acute financial hardship.

“This is vital, especially when the rising cost of living is impacting people across our communities.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth East