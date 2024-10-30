A flood that affected Blyth home owners continues to have a negative impact on those left uninsurable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flood that hit on October 8 caused disruption to homes and businesses, forcing some residents to move temporary accommodation after their properties were damaged from water several inches deep.

One of the worst affected areas was Bates Avenue, which first flooded in April this year and whose residents were still dealing with the aftermath before being flooding again for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Northumberland County Council said: "Our sympathies remain with all those affected by the unprecedented deluge in Blyth, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in 24 hours.

More than 15 homes were affected in Bates Avenue alone.

"The flooding appears to be down to the sheer volume of water overwhelming the drainage system and there was nothing to suggest gullies were blocked.

"Although nothing has been found so far, a a detailed drainage survey will be conducted across all effected areas within Blyth to see if there are any other issues."

A spokesperson from Blyth Town Council said: “The town council have been signposting residents and businesses to the correct avenues of support during this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The town council recognised the seriousness of this issue and have been in touch with the Environment Agency and the county council, and we'll be discussing further with them how to mitigate this happening again.”

Dionne said the flood water and sewage was inside her home and others on the street.

Bates Avenue is a five-year-old new-build estate and homeowners are considering legal action following both floods in the last six months.

Dionne Humes, a first time buyer living at the estate is one of many who had been unable to reinsure her property.

She said: “We got the keys to our home as first time buyers with our life savings. We had just got engaged, living the dream as a 21 and 23-year-old. Both apprentices and worked so hard to get where we were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the first flood, it felt like the world had come crashing down. The rest of Blyth was bone dry, the sun was out. I thought maybe it was a couple of millilitres and it would be okay but we got to the estate to see it was waist deep. There was nothing we could do but stand and stare and hug our neighbours.

Flooding left residents needing to replace parts of their home that had become damaged and contaminated.

"Some of us have even considered bankruptcy just to get the houses repossessed because it’s so devastating. We get married next year and we don’t have the spare funds to fix up a house or go to court. Our house has lost thousands in value from no fault of our own. It’s honesty soul crushing."

Residents are working to establish who is responsible for the floods.

Northumbria Water are carrying out a £4m upgrade project to be completed by the end of the year to reduce the risk of future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “Following the recent flooding at Bates Aveune, we have been working closely with the local residents, and have offered additional support including drying equipment if required. We know how devastating sewer flooding can be, and we are incredibly sorry for the disruption and damage caused to people's homes.

“Since the unfortunate flooding at this location in April 2024, we have installed additional pump capacity at both the Port of Blyth and Bates pumping station, and have been carrying out property level protection to those impacted.

“However, the recent extreme downpours were overwhelming, which again caused flooding to Bates Avenue.

“We have been liaising with Northumberland County Council and Gleeson Homes, and have been continuing our investigations in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation and we continue to have a dialogue with all those residents affected.”

Alf Patterson, a resident of Brierley Road in Blyth, was also affected by the flood and moved into temporary accommodation with his wife while their house dried out due to dangerously high humidity levels.

He said: “We can't have our grandchildren round so it's been a very stressful period for us and my wife has had to take sick leave from work.

“Whilst there have been a lot of tears and sleepless nights, my heart bleeds for those in the new build properties down at Bates Pit.”

Alf and other residents are actively raising money to contribute to legal fees and help fix people’s uninsured homes. You can donate here.