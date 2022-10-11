Members of the public at one of the Blyth relief road consultation sessions.

Despite the lack of guaranteed cash for the project, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has agreed to press ahead with £640,000 worth of design work.

At a meeting of the cabinet, finance chief Jan Willis admitted the work was being done “at risk”, with no word as to whether a funding bid to the Department for Transport had been successful.

Ms Willis added: “This is something we need to get on with anyway, whether we’re able to proceed with funding or not.”

Route three was the preferred option, but is no longer feasible.

Plans to deal with significant congestion problems in Blyth by building the new road have been in the pipeline for at least seven years.

Earlier this year, the council said the road could finally open in 2026.

The authority’s preferred option is now a realignment and dualling of the existing A1061 Laverock Hall Road, plus an additional link between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive to cut traffic queues along Cowpen Road.

A preferred route, selected two years ago following a public consultation, is no longer an option.

It would have connected the A189 at Shankhouse to the A193 at the Broadway Circle. However, as the route passed through an ongoing housing development at Crofton Grange by Persimmon Homes and Wimpey, council officers deemed it unfeasible.

In April, Coun Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, insisted the administration remained committed to the project – but warned its completion would hinge on a successful bid for funding from central government.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Coun Ploszaj said: “This is a critical project to fix and future-proof transport problems in Blyth. It’s a very welcome and long-awaited project.

“I believe that this, with the Northumberland Line, will bring a significant impact to the community and the economy of Blyth.”

Deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth added: “This is the council getting on with the job of delivering the Blyth Relief Road.