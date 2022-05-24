Blyth pub to open its doors for Queen's jubilee party

Simon and Mairi-Claire Lumsden at the South Beach pub.

The South Beach pub, on the South Beach estate in Blyth, is holding the event which could become an annual event if it proves successful.

Simon and Mairi-Claire Lumsden took over the pub last April straight after lockdown with the aim of becoming a family friendly establishment which serves the local community.

The festival will take place on Thursday, June 2, and will run from noon to 7pm followed by a live DJ until late. Entry is free.

Mairi-Claire said: “We decided to run the festival day as a celebration of the community we are a part of and to try and strengthen the bond we have built within that.

"If successful, we are hoping to make it an annual event.”

Local band Work In Progress will be the headline act on the stage with other performers including Bernie McBride, Craig Redpath and Mad Manners NE.

There will also be a bouncy castle, numerous local market traders, dance displays from local dance groups as well as other attractions throughout the day including mascots, face painting, and emergency service visits.

The event is being hosted by Cramlington-based L&L Entertainment, run by Lee Shepherd, who has helped organise the acts and sponsored by Koast Radio.