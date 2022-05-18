The popular Blyth Battery Goes to War event is returning this year as the town honours its vital role in defending Britains coast during both World Wars.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.

The key feature of the weekend showcase will be the beach battle.

Military enthusiasts will be camped in the sand dunes all weekend as they celebrate Blyth's coastal defence and marking the anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event will also feature weapon displays, military vehicles, a Home Front demonstration and live entertainment.

War reenactors from around Britain will be taking part in the event, which includes a beach battle at noon on both days.

The Battery was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland Coast from the German Navy and guard Blyth and its submarine base. A special Blyth Battery Goes to War weekend was held in 2016 to mark its 100th anniversary.

The artillery defence station was upgraded for the Second World War, as Britain fought the axis over land, sea and air until victory was secured in 1945.

The Battery, which re-opened earlier this year following the Covid pandemic, is now a military and heritage museum, with a 1940s room, officers dugout, command centre, searchlights and cold War observers corps.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

1. Blyth Battery Goes to War Action from a previous Blyth Battery Goes to War. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Blyth Battery Goes to War Action from a re-enactment at a previous Blyth Battery Goes to War. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Blyth Battery Goes to War Blyth Battery Goes to War is returning on May 21 and 22. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Blyth Battery Goes to War Action from a previous Blyth Battery Goes to War. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales