Two best friends are once again Guinness World Record holders after their charity pool marathon earned them a place back in the record book.

Marc Murray, from Blyth, and Colin Pilcher, from Consett, played pool for 111 straight hours without stopping last summer in a bid to reclaim their record holder status after previous attempts in 2011 and 2013 were later overtaken.

Their attempt, which took place at a pool hall in County Durham, received validation by Guinness World Records last week, meaning they officially took part in the longest marathon playing pool ever.

In the process, Marc and Colin have raised over £8,000 in aid of the National Deaf Children's Society and suicide prevention foundation If U Care Share.

Marc (right) and Colin (left) successfully broke the previous world record with their pool marathon. (Photo by Marc Murray)

Marc, the founder of hearing equipment accessory company Hearoes, said: “It has been a long time coming but we eventually got news last week that it is all approved and we are officially record holders again.

“It took us 10 months to collate all the evidence, get it submitted, and Guinness have had to look through it.

“It has been a while but we are absolutely buzzing.”

The pair had to play continuously for the duration of the challenge, only accumulating five minutes of comfort break time for every hour played.

This allows them time to eat, but not to sleep.

The games had to be recorded and continually watched by two people, with new observers required every four hours.

111 hours was settled on as the target duration for the marathon as it took them above the previous record of 105 hours without having to play through a fifth night.

They started playing at 7am on a Tuesday and kept going until the following Saturday.

Marc added: “It is a bit surreal to be honest. I cannot really believe that we did it.”

Marc and Colin, who works for Durham Constabulary, have since organised an exhibition event with professional pool player Carl Morris, who is deaf, and added £1,500 to their fundraising total.