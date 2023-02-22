The show, which turns keen singers and performers into their idol, saw Katie, 25, transform into Taylor Swift.

The NHS nurse assistant sang I Knew You Were Trouble in front of presenter Olly Murs and judges Shania Twain, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

Speaking about the experience, Katie said: “It was just incredible. It was like a glimpse of how superstars live their life. It was just amazing.

Katie, on the left, was transformed as Taylor Swift to perform in front of the superstar judges.

"It has given me a lot of confidence, I almost backed out of this opportunity due to self doubt and what not, but I pushed through those demons and I’m pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

"It was amazing to represent the North East. I know a few people who are quite successful but not many girls, so it was amazing to do something to represent those people.”

Katie applied for the show several months ago after hearing about what a great experience it had been for others. She then completed a zoom audition, auditions with the executive producers in London, filming a VT at home and in the hospital, stage, vocal and choreography rehearsals before taking to the stage on Saturday night.

Katie added: “I’m still on a high from the whole experience and I’ll cherish these memories forever and I’ll value the friendships that I’ve created as a result of this show.”