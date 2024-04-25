Blyth musician gets tattoo of North Tyneside music festival's surfboard mascot

A Northumberland musician has a new tattoo depicting the mascot for a local music festival.
By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:42 BST
Kieron Smith from Blyth, a self-proclaimed superfan of Coast Festival in North Tyneside, has had the cartoon surfboard that features on the event’s marketing material immortalised on his leg.

Kieron said: "I have got a lot of tattoos and I thought there is only one way to show my appreciation, and that is to get a festival tattoo.

“I chose one of the characters from the marketing campaigns, Surfie, and had her lovingly etched onto my leg.

Kieron with festival organiser John Milton Peacock showing off his tattoo of Surfie. (Photo by Highlights PR)Kieron with festival organiser John Milton Peacock showing off his tattoo of Surfie. (Photo by Highlights PR)
Kieron with festival organiser John Milton Peacock showing off his tattoo of Surfie. (Photo by Highlights PR)

“It is a way to mark the involvement I have had with the festival and the recognition it has brought me as an artist myself.”

Kieron is among the local artists performing at this year’s event, held from June 21 to 23 in North Shields.

Professor Green, The Selecter, and Badly Drawn Boy have been announced as the festival’s 2024 headliners.

Kieron is hoping to plan his acoustic set around Badly Drawn Boy’s performance so he can see one of his music heroes perform.

He said: “I will have to make sure our two sets are at different times as I do not want to miss his performance.

“I may even get a tattoo to commemorate his gig, but I hope it is not badly drawn.”

Coast Festival organiser John Milton Peacock said: "We are absolutely delighted by Kieron’s unwavering support.

“His decision to commemorate the festival with a tattoo is a testament to the deep connection our fans have with the event.

“It is fans like Kieron who make Coast Festival truly special.”

Tickets for Coast Festival are available on skiddle.com.

