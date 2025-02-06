A Blyth mum has proven it's never too late to completely change track after swapping the skies to become one of Lumo’s first female train drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Bentley, 44, worked as cabin crew out of Newcastle Airport for more than a decade until her life was upended when Thomas Cook went bust in 2019. Her husband, a pilot, also lost his job and when the pandemic struck the family were left facing an uncertain future.

The mum-of-four is now thriving on a completely different track after becoming a fully qualified train driver - a role traditionally dominated by men - thanks to an apprenticeship scheme by Newcastle-based train company, Lumo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never imagined I’d be a train driver at 44,” Sam says. “But Lumo gave me the chance to retrain and start a completely new career. It’s been life-changing.”

Sam Bentley, newly qualified train driver from Blyth. (Credit: Michael Redina)

As part of National Apprenticeship Week (Feb 10-16), Sam is an example of how apprenticeships can transforming lives and challenge stereotypes.

Sam explains: “At Thomas Cook, I was there 10 years before I got a permanent contract, never mind any progression. But at Lumo, I’ve gone from starting a new career to being a qualified train driver in a couple of years.”

Sam first joined Lumo as a customer ambassador in 2021, a role similar to her previous job. But it was Lumo’s apprenticeship program that opened the door to something entirely new and set her on track to become one of the company’s first female drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lumo says it has made apprenticeships a key part of its workforce strategy. Partnering with Train’d Up, the company has created opportunities for people to build careers in rail, and a total of 95% of Lumo’s workforce now started as apprentices.

Sam was part of Lumo's apprenticeship programme. (Credit: Michael Redina)

Martijn Gilbert, joint managing director of Lumo says: “Apprenticeships create opportunities – not just for individuals, but for communities. They bring new energy and ideas into rail, breaking down barriers that have historically limited access to careers in this industry.

“People say the rail industry is broken, but open-access operators are showing that’s not true. We’re one part of the network that absolutely works for everyone.”