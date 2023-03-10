Peter Walker, now 66 and retired, is trying to track down whoever took a picture of him performing with his band Prophet, most likely at a venue in the town.

The photo was found attached to the darts board in the Kings Head pub, where he and his friends were known to drink, and has been kept by Peter for nearly 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It has been on my list of things to do for ages, and now that I am retired I have got a bit more time.

This is the photo mysteriously left by the darts board for Peter to find.

“You do not just go to a gig and take one photo of one person. So I would like to see if there were any other photos of that night.”

Peter, from Blyth, has now lost the long hair he was once pictured with, and is not physically fit enough to play music as much as he used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been appealing on Facebook and has started a blog in an attempt to track down the person who took the picture.

He remembers his time drinking in the Kings Head and playing in bands fondly.

He said: “Even before we started going it was the place where all the hippies went because it used to have a good jukebox.

“That was the place where everybody that was into rock music at that time seemed to end up. That was our place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad