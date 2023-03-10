Blyth man who was in an 80s rock band starts blog in bid to track down mystery photographer
Anyone who went to a rock concert during the 1980s in Blyth might be able to help solve a photographic mystery.
Peter Walker, now 66 and retired, is trying to track down whoever took a picture of him performing with his band Prophet, most likely at a venue in the town.
The photo was found attached to the darts board in the Kings Head pub, where he and his friends were known to drink, and has been kept by Peter for nearly 40 years.
He said: “It has been on my list of things to do for ages, and now that I am retired I have got a bit more time.
“You do not just go to a gig and take one photo of one person. So I would like to see if there were any other photos of that night.”
Peter, from Blyth, has now lost the long hair he was once pictured with, and is not physically fit enough to play music as much as he used to.
He has been appealing on Facebook and has started a blog in an attempt to track down the person who took the picture.
He remembers his time drinking in the Kings Head and playing in bands fondly.
He said: “Even before we started going it was the place where all the hippies went because it used to have a good jukebox.
“That was the place where everybody that was into rock music at that time seemed to end up. That was our place.”
You can find Peter’s blog at themysteryphoto.wordpress.com