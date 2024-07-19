Blyth man to take on Hadrian's Wall trek in aid of North East mental health charities

By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
A man from Blyth will embark on an 84 mile trek next month alongside his friend to raise money for mental health charities.

Adam Goodfellow, 40, and County Durham’s Jamie Siddle, also 40, will walk Hadrian’s Wall Footpath in three days starting on August 9.

The pair will raise money for the charities Mental Health Matters and Tyneside Mind after their own mental health challenges.

Adam said: "In the last year I have been physically sick due to stress and anxiety, self-harmed, and thought about ending my life

Adam Goodfellow and Jamie Siddle are taking on the challenge to raise money for mental health charities. (Photo by Gemma Siddle)Adam Goodfellow and Jamie Siddle are taking on the challenge to raise money for mental health charities. (Photo by Gemma Siddle)
Adam Goodfellow and Jamie Siddle are taking on the challenge to raise money for mental health charities. (Photo by Gemma Siddle)

"Support from mental health services has helped me get past these low points. I want to help make sure that these services are available when other people need them.”

Jamie added: “I am supporting the charities as I have had to use mental health services myself during tough times. I have battled depression for a very long time, and with counselling, therapy, and medication I am winning."

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/page/adam-goodfellow-1719508698499

