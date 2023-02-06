BT worker Phil Dobson, 26, was enjoying a weekend away in Edinburgh with his girlfriend two years ago when he started experiencing symptoms.

He found it difficult to pee but as he had been drinking alcohol, he was not overly concerned and suspected he was just bloated.

However, his condition worsened as the pair travelled home. He said: “On the train on the way home, I was sweating badly and couldn’t sit still due to the pain in my bladder.

Phil Dobson with his girlfriend Holly Nolan, before his cancer diagnosis.

"As soon as we got home I went straight to A&E.”

After a seven-hour wait at the hospital, Phil eventually left after being advised to see his GP in the morning, who diagnosed a urinary tract infection.

He was prescribed medication but it had no effect. A series of tests were therefore carried out, but they came back clear.

When the pain persisted Phil underwent another check-up, during which a doctor found a lump on his prostate. He was therefore sent to the Freeman Hospital where doctors diagnosed a tumour.

Phil Dobson has undergone intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Phil said: “The staff [at the Freeman] tried to get me to pass urine, but I couldn’t do it at all.

"They put a catheter in me and drained my bladder. About two litres of urine was drained from me – a normal bladder should only hold 500ml.

"I was in a lot of pain too, because my kidneys weren’t passing urine. Then they did a scan and discovered it was a tumour.

"I was devastated. I had family in the past who had passed away after cancer. I was determined and hoped that youth would be on my side.

Phil Dobson is trying to remain upbeat, despite his diagnosis.

“Naturally, my family were devastated too. I was so healthy and did lots of exercise, with no previous medical conditions. It was all so confusing.”

Phil was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, and has been told it is incurable. However, he is trying to be positive and live as normal a life as possible.

He said: “I moved in with my girlfriend earlier this year and we got a dog, which has kept me busy and has been a really great thing for me to look forward to.

"I went back to work in July – I do customer support for BT – and my workplace has been really supportive and allowed me to work from home all the time.

"I’m making the most of the good times.”

Phil has also received support from the Teenager Cancer Trust, which is why he is backing the charity's campaign to raise awareness of the main signs of cancer in young people.

New research suggests that less than half of 18 to 24-year-olds can correctly identify any of the five main signs and symptoms of cancer in young people.

The most recognised sign of cancer within the age group is lumps, bumps and swellings. Others include mole changes, significant weight change, unexplained tiredness and persistent pain.

