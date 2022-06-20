Back after a two-year break because of the pandemic, the county’s biggest free family festival didn’t disappoint, with music, entertainment, and a return to good old-fashioned family fun.

Headliners Boyzlife, a supergroup comprising of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, who previously appeared as members of the boybands Boyzone and Westlife, played an hour of timeless classics such as Uptown Girl, No Matter What and Love Me for a Reason to the crowd, which was estimated to be around 12,000 throughout the day.

The event also featured local young dancers, talented singer songwriter Imogen, folk rockers Candi’s Dog, first class party band, Emerald Thieves, The Rock Choir, cover band Nelson Park, and 60s

sounds from F.A.B. There were also acoustic sounds from four-piece Work in Progress, and the Jen Stevens Duo, with each act bringing a different style of music to the free festival.

The event was compared by popular BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie.

Warren Taylor, Blyth Town Council Mayor, said: “What a great day out this was for all the family. The crowd singing their hearts out alongside Boyzlife was something to see and hear. To have so many people enjoying themselves was refreshing to see. It was also fantastic to learn that many of the bands performing were from Blyth and we’re pleased as the Town Council to promote our very own local talent.”

1. Fancy dress fun Mayor Warren Taylor with some dames and a pirate. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

2. Heart-throbs Singers Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

3. Cheering crowds Organisers say around 12,000 people visited the festival. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

4. Pleased to meet you! Brian McFadden gets close to delighted fans. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales